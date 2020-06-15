ValuEngine Upgrades MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

MCBS stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $334.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

