ValuEngine Upgrades MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) to “Sell”

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of MD stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

