ValuEngine Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.