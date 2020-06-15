ValuEngine Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) to Sell

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDLB. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PDLB opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

