ValuEngine Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) to Sell

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDLB. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.
PDLB opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.85.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
