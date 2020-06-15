Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 288,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,695,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

