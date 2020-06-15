Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.79. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 96,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.