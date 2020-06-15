Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $720.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Unitil by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $2,921,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.