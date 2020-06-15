United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $22.57 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.654 per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

