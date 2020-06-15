United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 20,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $2,308,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,610 shares of company stock worth $14,387,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $127.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

