United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,308,400.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 20,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $2,308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $115.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

