United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 111.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USLM. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 11.37. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $104.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.