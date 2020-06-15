United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

