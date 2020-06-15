Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($62.36) to GBX 4,800 ($61.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($54.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,700 ($59.82) to GBX 4,600 ($58.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,498.64 ($57.26).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,304 ($54.78) on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,311.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

