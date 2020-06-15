Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNIA. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.42 ($54.40).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

