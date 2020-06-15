UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get UNICHARM CORP/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.59 on Friday. UNICHARM CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UNICHARM CORP/S (UNICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UNICHARM CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNICHARM CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.