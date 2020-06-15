Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ULE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,195.71 ($27.95).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 1,994 ($25.38) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446 ($18.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($29.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,970.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,036.40.

In other news, insider Martin Broadhurst acquired 500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($18.90) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,450.17). Also, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,052 ($26.12) per share, with a total value of £102,600 ($130,584.19).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

