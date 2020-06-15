Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $4,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $8.10 on Monday, reaching $218.53. 18,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.