UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in May

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

