UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WFD Unibail Rodamco to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WFD Unibail Rodamco has an average rating of Hold.

UNBLF stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

