UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Intu Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of CCRGF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

