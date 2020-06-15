UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

