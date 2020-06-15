UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

BURBY opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

