UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($40.66) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 3,100 ($39.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.57 ($30.27).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,264.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,259.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

