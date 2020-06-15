UBS Group Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $108.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.05.

NYSE YUM opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

