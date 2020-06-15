TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

TTEC stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in TTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

