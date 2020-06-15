Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Update

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.19. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

