Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price target on Tricon Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

TSE:TCN opened at C$8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.59.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 783,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,228,601.35. Insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $855,528 in the last 90 days.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.