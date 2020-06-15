Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $10.25 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $6.37 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

