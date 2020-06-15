Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.09. 31,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.