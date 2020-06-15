TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the May 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TRXC stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

