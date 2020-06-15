TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Michael Graff Acquires 618 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDG opened at $447.39 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

