TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Michael Graff Acquires 618 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE TDG opened at $447.39 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
