Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TCLAF opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
