Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCLAF opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

