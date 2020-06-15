TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 225.54, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

