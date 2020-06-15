Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 14th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.96. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

