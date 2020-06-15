Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

