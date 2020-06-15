Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 509,979 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of First Republic Bank worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 424,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 358,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

FRC traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

