Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 273,374 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 273,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oracle were worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,584,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after purchasing an additional 569,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. 4,195,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,374,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

