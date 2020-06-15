Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,152,184 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,152,184 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.23% of Euronav worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 45.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Euronav by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euronav by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 1,927,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.69 million. Research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

