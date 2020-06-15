Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,701 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.35. 2,189,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

