Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,308 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Teleflex worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded down $5.02 on Monday, reaching $347.23. 2,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.96 and its 200-day moving average is $349.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

