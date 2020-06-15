Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 5,593 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.49% of BIO-TECHNE worth $35,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total transaction of $897,135.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $244.28. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,631. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

