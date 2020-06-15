Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,852 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $35,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 23,648,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,270,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

