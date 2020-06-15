Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $31.93 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 386,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,927,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.30. 26,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

