Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 571.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,625 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $32,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.77. 29,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,756. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.