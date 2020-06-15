Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.47 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

