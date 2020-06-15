Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.41 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Stryker by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stryker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,760. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.