Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.81 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.76% of National Instruments worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $47,819,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $13,666,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $11,820,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $13,762,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,176. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

