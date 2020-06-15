Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 7.61% of Turning Point Brands worth $31,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 139,045 shares of company stock worth $3,052,872 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Turning Point Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $481.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

TPB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

