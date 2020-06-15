Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.34 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX traded up $11.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $688.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.08. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $718.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.05.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

