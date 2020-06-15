Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.75 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.75% of Syneos Health worth $30,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,458,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 280,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 145,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

